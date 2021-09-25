Man dies after being found with multiple stab wounds on West Side sidewalk, SAPD says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old man is dead after he was found with several stab wounds on a West Side sidewalk overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The man was found by officers around 10:11 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of Enrique M Barrera Parkway.

Police said EMS began treating the man, who was found unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. That’s when they found he had several stab wounds on his upper torso.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, officials said.

Authorities searched around the area where the man was found but were unable to locate any witnesses or suspects.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

