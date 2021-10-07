San Antonio police seek person of interest in Southwest Side murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a murder that happened on Sept. 25 on the Southwest Side.

An unidentified male was caught on surveillance video leaving the home of victim Christopher Olivarez, 40, in the 300 block of Kirk Place the day of the murder.

Police say officers were dispatched to the home for an injured/sick person call around 7:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. When they arrived, they found Olivarez with trauma wounds on his body, and he was pronounced dead. An autopsy later revealed he had been stabbed.

Officers who were investigating located the crime scene nearby. They say the suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which was found days later outside of the city.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the crime is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 and reference case number SAPD21190351.

