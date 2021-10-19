Have you seen this man? Police say he robbed a Subway restaurant on West Side

SAPD say this man robbed a Subway restaurant on West Side Oct. 11

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a Subway restaraunt on the West Side last week.

The robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 800 block of Castroville Road.

Police say the man walked into the Subway and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded money, and the clerk gave it to him.

The man then left on foot with the money, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

