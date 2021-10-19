Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Have you seen this man? Police say he robbed a Subway restaurant on West Side

The robbery happened Oct. 11 at the Subway Restaraunt located in the 800 block of Castroville Rd.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a Subway restaraunt on the West Side last week.

The robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 800 block of Castroville Road.

Police say the man walked into the Subway and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded money, and the clerk gave it to him.

The man then left on foot with the money, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

