Teenager killed in East Side shooting identified

Man dead, suspect on the run after argument leads to shooting on East Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday released the name of a teenager killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on the East Side.

The victim was identified as Anthony Vick Rodriguez, 16.

San Antonio police were called to the 2600 block of Tillie Drive around 2:50 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Rodriguez on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said a witness nearby saw a white sedan drive down the road at a high rate of speed, make a U-turn and then speed off.

A call came in to police later from a man who said he was driving two other men when both of them got into an argument. Both of the men pulled guns on each other, and one of them fatally shot Rodriguez, according to police.

Ad

The driver stopped and the suspected shooter pulled the body out of the car and fled on foot. The driver then drove away and called SAPD.

No arrests have been made.

More on KSAT: