Man dead, suspect on the run after argument leads to shooting on East Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a man who shot and killed another man after an argument on the East Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Tillie Drive around 2:50 a.m., Sunday, for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by San Antonio Fire Department EMS.

Officers said a witness nearby saw a white sedan drive down the road at a high rate of speed, make a U-turn and then speed off.

A call came in to police later from a man who said he was driving two other men when both of them got into an argument.

Both of the men pulled guns on each other, and one of them fatally shot the other, according to police.

The driver stopped and the man pulled the body out of the car and fled on foot. The driver then drove away and called SAPD.

Police said they have not identified the suspect and the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

