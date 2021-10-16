2 women injured in overnight shooting at East Side bar, San Antonio police say

Two women were injured in a shooting at an East Side bar overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were injured in a shooting at an East Side bar overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m., Saturday, in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police said a large group of people were arguing outside of the bar when the situation escalated and shots were fired.

Officers found a 40-year-old woman on scene who was shot in the hand. Authorities said they were also called to another location not far from the bar, with a report of another person who was shot.

A 31-year-old woman, who was also at the bar, was shot in the neck but fled the scene in her vehicle, according to police.

Her vehicle had also been shot several times, officials said.

Both of the women were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. The 31-year-old woman is in critical condition, and the other woman is in stable condition, according to SAPD.

Police are still looking for two male suspects who fired the gunshots in the bar’s parking lot that struck the women. Further descriptions of the suspects have not been released.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

