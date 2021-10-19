Partly Cloudy icon
San Antonio’s bike share gets upgrade, converts to all-electric fleet

Change comes as ownership transitions to BCycle LLC

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s bike share program is getting a major upgrade to its entire bike fleet.

The original bike fleet will be left in the dust and converting to new pedal-assist electric bikes. The change comes as San Antonio Bike Share transitions ownership to BCycle LLC, which is based out of Waterloo, Wisconsin.

The bike share program will now operate under the name San Antonio BCycle. The new e-bikes have already begun to slowly be integrated to the city’s existing docks and should be completely converted by the end of the month.

According to BCycle, the e-bike features a Bosch system that provides support up to 15 mph. The feature can be turned off by the rider at any time during their ride.

The company’s executive director, Morgan Ramaker said e-bikes help make riding more enjoyable and accessible for everyone.

For more information on BCycle, click here.

