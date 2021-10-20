Texas Vista Medical Center hosting community baby shower, family resource fair on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Are you ready for the biggest baby shower on the South Side? It takes a village to raise a child, and a village is coming together for this community event!

Calling all soon-to-be moms, new moms, and their families! The Birthplace at Texas Vista Medical Center, a Steward family hospital, is hosting the New Beginnings Community Baby Shower and Family Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. In partnership with various community organizations, expectant mothers and their families are invited to a day of games, activities, giveaways, prizes, refreshments and education – all at no cost.

Texas Vista Medical Center and over 30 community partners are coming together to provide education, support and helpful gifts to pregnant women and new families. Dozens of drawings and door prizes will be given away throughout the day, including pack-and-plays, highchairs and strollers. Activities will be available for children, including face painting and a fun-filled kid’s area.

“We are committed to taking a leadership role in championing health equity and closing the gap in health disparities right here on the San Antonio’s southside and regionally,” Texas Vista Medical Center President Jon Turton said. “The Community Baby Shower is a great way for pregnant women, new moms and their families to learn about all the local support available to help them as they embark on this journey.”

Through Texas Vista Medical Center’s Healthy Horizons program, we bring together people and resources and build relationships with community partners to support the families we serve. The Women’s Wellness Resource Center, which provides free pregnancy testing, serves as one of those programs. Through the Wellness Resource Center, families have access to WIC, Nurse Family Partners, and Healthy Start. Palo Alto College and its Educate South community initiative, which ensures that all infants born at Texas Vista Medical Center receive a no-cost post-secondary education, is another way community partners are helping families on the Southside of San Antonio.

For more information, please contact Rebecca Martinez at 210-232-8268 or Rebecca.martinez@steward.org.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

The New Beginnings Community Baby Shower and Family Resource Fair is Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

