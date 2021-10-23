Loop 410 lane closures will prompt detours for drivers

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the West Side will have to navigate around a major closure on Loop 410. The main lanes between West Military Drive to Marbach Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

On the East Side, there will be alternating lane closures for pavement work from East Houston Street to Seguin Road from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Monday, October 25.

⚠️CONSTRUCTION ALERT⚠️ Several closures on Loop 410 and I-10 in east San Antonio THIS WEEKEND! Get all the details in the maps below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/AW4EiVn5a4 — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) October 22, 2021

According to TxDOT, there will also be several ramp closures:

Northbound I-410 exit ramp to eastbound I-10. Detour: Exit E. Houston Street, continue frontage road, and enter eastbound I-10 at Ackerman Rd.

Dietrich Entrance Ramp. Detour: Use entrance ramp at Seguin Rd.

Seguin Road Exit Ramp. Detour: Exit at Rittiman Road, turn around onto southbound I-410, and exit at Seguin Road.

Weeknight alternating main lane and frontage road closures continue on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road (SH 16) and I-10 for barrier installation. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.