Clear icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Loop 410 lane closures will prompt detours for drivers

Work will impact highway on both San Antonio’s East Side and West Side

Samuel King, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Traffic, Transportation, Texas, travel, Loop 410
Bridge closures will prompt weekend lane closures on Loop 410 West.
Bridge closures will prompt weekend lane closures on Loop 410 West. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the West Side will have to navigate around a major closure on Loop 410. The main lanes between West Military Drive to Marbach Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

On the East Side, there will be alternating lane closures for pavement work from East Houston Street to Seguin Road from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Monday, October 25.

According to TxDOT, there will also be several ramp closures:

Northbound I-410 exit ramp to eastbound I-10. Detour: Exit E. Houston Street, continue frontage road, and enter eastbound I-10 at Ackerman Rd.

Dietrich Entrance Ramp. Detour: Use entrance ramp at Seguin Rd.

Seguin Road Exit Ramp. Detour: Exit at Rittiman Road, turn around onto southbound I-410, and exit at Seguin Road.

Weeknight alternating main lane and frontage road closures continue on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road (SH 16) and I-10 for barrier installation. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samuel King anchors traffic during GMSA and reports on transportation and mobility issues across the San Antonio region. He joined the KSAT 12 news team in 2020 from KUT in Austin. Samuel was born in Queens, spent time growing up in South Alabama and graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

email

facebook

twitter