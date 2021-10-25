License suspended at SE Side gas station after food prepared in kitchen infested with rodent waste

SAN ANTONIO – A Southeast Side gas station had its restaurant license suspended last month after the staff was seen preparing food in a kitchen infested with rodent waste.

The Fair Ave. Shell station, located in the 400 block of Fair Avenue, received a score of 73 and was threatened with a $2,000 fine if food sales were to continue there, city health records show.

Rodent waste was found on shelves, behind equipment, on food boxes and in cabinets, records show.

The establishment was still permitted to sell fuel, tobacco and lottery tickets.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

A& L Market, 2227 S. Brazos St., 100

Wiatrek’s Meat Market, 8517 Blanco Rd., 100

Gordita Dona Tota, 5851 NW Loop 410, 99

Rios Barbacoa, 5745 Evers Rd., 99

Yogurt Zone, 11620 Bandera Rd., 99

Alamo Draft House, 618 NW Loop 410, 97

Velvet Taco, 103 W. Grayson St., 97

Sweet Yams, 218 N. Cherry St., 96

Diamond Food Mart, 3098 E. Commerce St., 95

Thirsty Aztec, 200 Riverwalk, 95

The Lanes at Oak Hills, 7330 Callaghan Rd., 93

China Star Restaurant, 1647 Babcock Rd., 92

Little Taco Factory, 1510 McCullough Ave., 91

Lee’s Kitchen, 10606 Perrin Beitel, 90

Bamboo, 1010 S. Flores St., 87

Mi Rancho Restaurant, 610 Merida St., 87

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 3720 NW Loop 410, 83

Taquitos y Birrieria Atotonilco, 3709 Blanco Rd., 83

Coliseum Meat Market & Grocery, 403 Spriggsdale Ave., 82

Taqueria Hacienda, 4535 Rigsby, 82

Tony’s Sportz Bar & Grill, 8757 IH 10 East, 81

Fair Ave. Shell, 418 Fair Ave., 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

