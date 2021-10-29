River Walk undergoing transformation for Friday’s Day of the Dead parade

The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and KSAT’s broadcast will begin at 8 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time for San Antonio’s Day Of The Dead River Parade!

The parade is taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. KSAT will be broadcasting the parade live starting at 8 p.m. on KSAT 12, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices. Don’t miss the after-party on KSAT at 9 p.m.

Want to get the best seats? You can still purchase tickets online here - but be advised there’s only a limited number of tickets remaining and they could sell out.

Before all the colorful, illuminated floats snake through the San Antonio River, however, we’ve got some behind-the-scenes photos below to share as organizers transform the famed River Walk for tonight’s event.

Hand-painted skulls by local artists will be on display. The celebration will also include a culinary ofrenda, or altar, that showcases the city’s best when it comes to food and drinks.

Worried about the weather? Don’t be - the forecast shows no chance for rain. All you need is a light jacket.

How much do you know about Dia de los Muertos? Take this quiz to find out. Find more coverage on KSAT’s Day of the Dead page.

Photos of parade preparation for the Day of the Dead River Parade in San Antonio 2021. (KSAT 12)

Day of the Dead River Parade prep on Oct. 29, 2021. (KSAT 12)

Day of the Dead River Parade prep on Oct. 29, 2021. (KSAT 12)

Day of the Dead River Parade prep on Oct. 29, 2021. (KSAT 12)

Day of the Dead River Parade prep on Oct. 29, 2021. (KSAT 12)

Watch Thursday’s KSAT News Now, live from the River Walk as organizers prep for the parade, below: