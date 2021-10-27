How much do you know about Dia de los Muertos? Take the quiz to find out

A giant skeleton and decorative "tlanchanas" sculptures are placed in the monumental offering of the Calvario church as part of the 'Day of the Dead' celebration on November 1, 2020 in Metepec, Mexico. Known as one of the most representative traditions in Mexico, the day of the dead takes place during November 1 and 2 when people remember those who have died with offerings, family gatherings and visits to cemeteries.

SAN ANTONIO – How much do you know about Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead?

Take our quiz and find out. But first — this is a friendly reminder that San Antonio’s Day Of The Dead River Parade will take place at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 29. KSAT will be broadcasting the parade live starting at 8 p.m.

You can watch the celebration on KSAT 12, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Colorful floats will snake through the San Antonio River with viewing areas located all across downtown. You can purchase tickets online here.

This year’s celebration will once again feature skulls hand-painted by local artists and a culinary ofrenda, or altar, that showcases some of San Antonio’s premier food and drinks.

If you can’t see the quiz, click here.

