Over 300 children are on a waitlist for the YMCA after-school program

San Antonio – Hundreds of local families are on the waitlist at the YMCA of Greater San Antonio and the organization says it needs more childcare workers before it can bring on more kids.

“We’re seeing kind of an unprecedented number of children and families who are on our waitlist. Currently, we’re just over 300 children that are on that list,” said Shannon Gowen, senior director of Mission Advancement and Communications.

Gowen said she’s been getting heartbreaking phone calls from parents.

“I get calls all the time from parents who are asking where they are in the waitlist. They’re saying, ‘I’m going to have to choose between my job and... being at home with my child,’” Gowen said.

Gowen said there’s a couple of reasons why this is happening.

“Our early learning centers for children who are under pre-K were at 25% capacity just because of COVID cases and then our after-school program, we’re at 40% capacity just because of staffing shortages,” Gowen said.

The YMCA of Greater San Antonio is offering different incentives to child care workers, including a $250 sign-on bonus, and they’ve increased the starting salary.

“If you are a childcare staff, you can get free childcare at any of our programs, early learning center, or after school,” Gowen said.

Gowen said YMCAs across the country are dealing with similar issues.

“We have a network with the YMCAs. We’re constantly communicating with one another about what are you doing to help recruit, to help with these staffing shortages, to help get kids back in the programs,” Gowen said.

