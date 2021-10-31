Man dead after parking dispute outside restaurant in Austin, police say

AUSTIN – An Austin man is dead after a parking dispute outside of a restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to Austin police.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of West Oltorf Street. Officers were initially called for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found a man with trauma to his body. Officers said he was treated by witnesses and EMS before he was taken to an area hospital.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at 12:23 p.m., police said.

A suspect is detained and cooperating with investigators, according to authorities.

Officers said a black car was involved in the dispute, but further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Austin PD’s homicide line at 512-477-3588.