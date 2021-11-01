KSAT men participate in No Shave November, hope to raise thousands for nonprofits

It’s time to start growing out the facial hair for No Shave November. Some the men in the KSAT newsroom will start to look a little different over the next few weeks.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to start growing out the facial hair for No Shave November. Some of the men in the KSAT newsroom will start to look a little different over the next few weeks.

However, the mission behind all that scruff has a deeper purpose. Sara Svendsen is with the web-based nonprofit, No Shave November. She said their mission is simple.

“We are hoping that we can continue to use our voice to educate and prevent and spread awareness,” said Svendsen.

The cause started in 2009 and has since raised over $12 million since its inception and all the money raised goes toward cancer research, treatment, and prevention.

KSAT hopes to raise more than $10,000 for ten cancer foundations this year.

“We’re bringing all these organizations together and trying to give them the funds they can use to further our research and figure out what the next steps are so we can make this better in the future,” Svendsen said.

Here is a list of the members of the KSAT team along with a quote about why they wanted to participate:

Mark Austin - “I’m doing No Shave November in memory of 1SG David Larson. An infantryman in the U.S. Army, his combat deployments around the world included places like Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Dave survived countless ambushes, firefights and an IED blast only to be diagnosed with colon cancer. After 26 years of military service and lengthy medical treatments here in San Antonio, he lost that battle in 2019. He left behind his wife Simone and their daughter Charlotte. I’m doing this for all three of them. Even though I never met Dave in person, my respect for this soldier, son, husband and father could not be deeper. His life mattered.”

John Paul Barajas - “My grandfather always said it’s nice to be nice! And it’s words I try to live by. It always feels good when you do the right thing or perform an act of kindness. Putting my razor away for a month in hopes of raising money to beat cancer is the least I can do. Bring on the facial hair!”

Azian Bermea - “This is my first time to take part in No-Shave November. Usually, don’t do it for a selfish reason. I don’t like having a beard. However I’m participating this year because having a beard for a month is nothing compared to what those who have to go through cancer treatments weeks on end. So please join me in raising money to show our support for the individuals who are diagnosed with cancer every day and those who work to find a cure.”

Steven Cavazos - “No Shave November is not just about how much you can grow but how much you can give. So many wonderful organizations will benefit and the money we raise can really make a difference. We all know someone who has been impacted by this disease so let’s open our hearts and our pocketbooks where we can.”

Dillon Collier - “Every person I know has been impacted by cancer and its various forms. My father and my grandfather and are just a couple of my loved ones who have died from this terrible disease. No Shave November is my annual opportunity to use the platform of television to put a spotlight on this fight and raise money for the continued efforts to combat cancer. To see KSAT play such a prominent role in this endeavor on a national scale is awe-inspiring and brings me great pride.”

Jonathan Cotto - “ Long time listener first time caller. What I mean is I’ve never actually participated in a no shave fundraising effort. Now I actually have an opportunity backed by a great team to actually raise funds, embrace my facial hair and all for an EXCELLENT cause. I, like so many people have either lost someone or know of someone who is currently battling cancer and I hope to be able to contribute my grain of sand in not only raising awareness but promoting prevention, research and finding a cure.” Long time listener first time caller. What I mean is I’ve never actually participated in a no shave fundraising effort. Now I actually have an opportunity backed by a great team to actually raise funds, embrace my facial hair and all for an EXCELLENT cause. I, like so many people have either lost someone or know of someone who is currently battling cancer and I hope to be able to contribute my grain of sand in not only raising awareness but promoting prevention, research and finding a cure.”

Justin Horne

Ken’s Huizar - “ I am joining this challenge in honor of my mother who passed away five years ago in the middle of November, my wife’s aunts and two of my uncle’s who passed away from cancer. I am hoping the money we raise as I group will help Dr’s. find a cure for this disease.” I am joining this challenge in honor of my mother who passed away five years ago in the middle of November, my wife’s aunts and two of my uncle’s who passed away from cancer. I am hoping the money we raise as I group will help Dr’s. find a cure for this disease.”

Samuel King - “I’m taking part in No Shave November because cancer is a thief. It steals peace of mind, health and life. Catching this thief requires the efforts of all of us: from the researchers in the labs relentlessly looking for a cure to those who decide to toss their razors to raise money to help support them.”

RJ Marquez

Max Massey - “I cannot think of a better platform to raise awareness and raise funds to help fight cancer. I have so many friends and family members who have gone through, passed away from, or are going through a battle with cancer. This is not just a month to avoid shaving. It is a way for our viewers and friends on social media to see a stark difference in our normal year-round appearance and this month. Last year we raised a lot and we exceeded our goal, but hopefully this year we can raise more, help fund more research and help more families in our community and around the country.”

Mario Orellana -

Mike Osterhage - “Men aren’t always comfortable when it comes to their health issues. So hopefully by talking about why we’re not shaving and men’s health, guys will be more aware and more at ease discussing it.”

David Sears

Steve Spriester

