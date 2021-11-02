Reward offered for information in robbery, shooting at Northwest Side smoke shop

This person is wanted in the Oct. 16 robbery at the Alien Smoke and Vape Shop.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in a robbery and shooting that took place at a Northwest Side smoke and vape shop last month.

Police said three people walked into the Alien Smoke and Vape Shop in the 6500 block of Babcock Road on Oct. 16 and stole merchandise.

When someone tried to stop them, the robbers shot at the victim several times and fled.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

