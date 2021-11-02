Woman arrested after allegedly shooting boyfriend during argument, police say

A woman was arrested in a shooting in the 6000 block of Donely Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after San Antonio police say she shot her boyfriend during an argument overnight.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Donely Place, in a neighborhood near Loop 1604 and Green Mountain Road on the Northeast Side.

Officers arrived to find the man in his 50s shot allegedly by his girlfriend who lives there, police said.

Police said the couple was at a bar earlier that night and went home but began to argue. The man then left and went back to the bar.

When he returned home, the argument continued and the woman pulled out a handgun, police said.

The woman allegedly asked the man where he wanted to be shot and then opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition and the woman was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD.

A roommate was also at the home but was asleep and did not witness the incident, police said.

