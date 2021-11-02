SAPD searching for man who carjacked person at gunpoint outside North Star Mall

San Antonio police are searching for someone who robbed a driver on Oct. 18 at the parking garage outside North Star Mall.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the man who robbed a person outside North Star Mall at gunpoint last month.

The robbery took place around 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the parking garage outside North Star Mall, located in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue on the North Side.

Police said the victim was approached by a man with a gun. He then demanded the victim’s car keys and drove off in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

