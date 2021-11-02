Driver speeding along Loop 410 runs red light, crashes into truck on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver had to be rescued from his vehicle Tuesday morning after he ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into a truck on the North Side.

San Antonio police said the accident happened just before 5 a.m. at Loop 410 East and Nacogdoches Road.

A man was driving his Toyota Carolla at about 90 miles per hour on the Loop 410 access road and passed a red light, police said.

The Carolla then hit a truck that was turning from Nacogdoches onto the access road.

The impact caused the truck to roll over several times and strike a light pole near a gas station. The driver of that vehicle had a gash and bump on his head and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

He said he would have a coworker transport him to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the Carolla was pinned inside his vehicle after it crashed into a wall. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

SAPD investigates a car crash at Loop 410 East and Nacogdoches Road. (KSAT)

