Man accused of fatally shooting woman during confrontation outside West Side motel, police say

Surveillance footage and witness accounts led to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a West Side motel, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Surveillance footage and witness accounts led to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a West Side motel, according to San Antonio police.

Armando Mireles, 20, has been charged with murder after police say he opened fire on Tiffany Molina, 28, on Sept. 18, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

The incident started when a woman ran into her child’s father and Molina at a gas station near U.S. Highway 90 West and West Military Drive, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Some type of argument began and the confrontation continued into a nearby Motel 6 parking lot, police said. Officers initially stated that Molina was trying to break up the fight.

The other woman then walked away and called a man, later identified as Mireles, to pick her up near the motel, police said.

Ad

The affidavit states that Mireles arrived in a dark-colored pickup truck and opened fire on Molina and her friends.

Molina was struck once in the chest and was transported to a hospital, where she died just after 4 a.m. Sept. 18.

The other woman left with Mireles in his pickup truck.

The affidavit states that witnesses recognized the driver as “Mando” and knew him as a friend of the other woman.

Surveillance footage captured the driver opening fire on the group and Molina falling to the ground, police said.

Mireles was arrested on Tuesday, records show. His bond is set at $250,000.

Read also: