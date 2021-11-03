Woman shot in face during attempted carjacking at Alamo Quarry Market on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot in the face at the Whole Foods parking lot at the Alamo Quarry Market on the North Side during an attempted carjacking, San Antonio police said Tuesday night.

The woman was going into the store when a man in his 20s approached her and shot her in the face around 8:45 p.m., police said.

The shooter ran away and was caught by police, who arrived minutes later, at the nearby movie theater.

Kimberly Chiscano told KSAT in an interview on-scene that she was checking out when the woman ran into the grocery store bloodied, screaming and crying for help.

She said the woman was in the store getting a sandwich before the shooting, exited the store and was shot right as she approached her parked car right in front of the store.

“She was on the ground. (The staff) was just taking care of her. They put a rag on her head,” Chiscano said about the victim.

San Antonio police say the woman is alive and was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unclear at this time.

Chiscano said the victim was in serious pain but was also coherent.

The witness said she frequents the area because she lives in nearby Olmos Park and will be more vigilant when she returns to the shopping center.

“You just don’t expect someone to be right outside the front door, shooting someone as they’re getting in their car,” she said.

She said she’s worried about a spike in crime since the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can’t even go to the local grocery store without, you know, someone shooting you in the head,” Chiscano said, “It’s really sad.”

