Authorities ID woman who was shot, killed after trying to break up fight at West Side motel

A woman is dead after an argument in the parking lot of a West Side motel escalated into a fatal shooting overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was shot and killed trying to break up an argument in the parking lot of a West Side motel Saturday.

Authorities say Tiffany Molina was killed at a Motel 6 in the 6800 block of US Highway 90 West around 3:24 a.m.

Police said Molina was with a group of people that got into an argument that spilled into the motel’s parking lot.

Molina tried to break it up when another woman walked away and called someone on her phone.

Moments later, someone in a Dodge blue pickup truck arrived and pulled a gun. The driver fired several gunshots in Molina’s direction, striking her in the chest, according to SAPD.

The gunfire also struck a red pickup truck in the parking lot, a window and two doors of two separate motel rooms, police said.

The woman that made the call on her phone got into the Dodge pickup truck with the shooter and fled the scene, according to officials.

Ad

EMS treated Molina before she was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. When the ambulance arrived at the hospital, police said she succumbed to her injuries.

A search is ongoing for the shooter and the woman, as the investigation continues.

More on KSAT: