Man who shot, injured woman during carjacking at Alamo Quarry Market faces additional charges, police say

Julio Caesar Rivera II, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a shooting and carjacking attempt at the Quarry Market.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a woman in the face at the Alamo Quarry Market is facing two new charges after San Antonio police said he was involved in another recent armed robbery.

Julio Caesar Rivera, 18, was charged Thursday with two new counts of aggravated robbery, stemming from an incident on Oct. 19.

Authorities said Rivera robbed a woman and her 5-year-old daughter at gunpoint outside of a convenience store on the East Side and demanded her car keys before leaving the scene.

It wasn’t until Tuesday, Nov. 2, that Rivera was arrested after police say he shot and injured a woman in the parking lot of Whole Foods at the Alamo Quarry Market on the North Side during a carjacking attempt.

Police said the woman had just left the store and was getting into her car when Rivera came up to her and demanded her vehicle. When she refused, Rivera shot her in the face, officials said.

At last check, the woman was expected to recover from her injuries.

Ad

Although Rivera ran from the scene, authorities were able to catch up to him at a nearby movie theater. He still had a gun in his possession at the time of his arrest, officials say.

He is still being held in the Bexar County Jail and is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery from the two incidents. His bond is set at $200,000, according to court records.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Police identify suspect in shooting, attempted carjacking at Alamo Quarry Market