Loop 410 construction may cause delays for drivers this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – On the East Side, the northbound Loop 410 exit/entrance ramp to FM 78 will be closed for pavement operations from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The right lane will also be closed. Drivers can take the Rittiman Road exit ramp and turn around to access FM 78/Seguin Road.

The right lane on northbound Loop 410 at I-10 will also be closed, along with the exit ramp. Drivers can use the East Houston Street exit, continue on the frontage road, turn around at Ackerman Road, and enter westbound I-10.

Drivers wishing to travel from northbound I-410 to eastbound I-10 may take the East Houston Street exit, continue on frontage road, and enter eastbound I-10 at Ackerman Road.

On the West Side, the Loop 410 southbound exit ramp to Ingram Road will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can use the exit ramps at Bandera Road or Culebra Road.

And beginning Monday, the eastbound Exit 540 ramp from I-10 to SH 46/Bandera Road in Kendall County will be closed to construct a new exit ramp and frontage road. The closure is expected to last five weeks.

Ad

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.