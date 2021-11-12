San Antonio man indicted in connection with triple shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Fernando Rojas was indicted on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting Aug. 3 in southeast Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man charged in a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

Fernando Rojas was indicted on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on Aug. 3 in southeast Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a domestic dispute escalated into a shooting near Loop 1604 and Roddy Road, not far from New Sulphur Springs Road and Calaveras Lake.

Killed in the shooting were Sareena Kay Bain, 28, and Jonathan K. Fann, 38.

Joe Austin Buch, 28, was shot twice in the head but survived his injuries. Buch underwent several surgeries for his injuries.

Rojas fled Bexar County after the incident but was arrested nearly two weeks later in Las Vegas.

If he is found guilty of capital murder, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

