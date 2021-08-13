Arrest made in SE Bexar County shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting two people and hospitalizing another is now behind bars after being apprehended in Las Vegas, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies were notified of the Fernando Rojas’s whereabouts after searching a property in Devine, Texas. The investigation revealed Rojas had fled to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The sheriff’s office notified the US Marshals Service, which later arrested Rojas without incident on two felony warrants for murder, according to Sheriff Salazar.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 4 near Loop 1604 and Roddy Road, not far from New Sulphur Springs Road and Calaveras Lake.

Salazar said a domestic dispute escalated into a shooting in the area, and three people were shot. Sareena Kay Bain, 28, died from her injuries at the scene, according to officials.

Jonathan K. Fann, 38, was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries on Sunday, Aug. 8. However, he succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, according to the BCSO.

The third victim, a man, is in stable condition at University Hospital and is expected to recover, Salazar said.

Rojas had fled from the shooting scene in a black sedan.

Further details on his arrest are limited at this time, but we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

