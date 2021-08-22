Family, friends hold celebration of life for two people gunned down in southeast Bexar County

Family, friends hold celebration of life event for two people gunned down in southeast Bexar County

San Antonio – During a celebration of life event, family and friends remembered the lives of two people who were gunned down in Southeast Bexar County in early August.

Sareena Kay Bain, 28, and Jonathan Fann, 38, are the victims of a shooting Bexar County sheriff’s deputies say started from a domestic dispute that escalated.

At the celebration of life event, Bain was remembered for her free spirit.

“She was just a beautiful soul,” said Karlee Gandy, Bain’s best friend. “She was beautiful inside and out. Always had a smile on her face. She was always so bubbly. Just genuinely an amazing soul.”

They said she was always protective of those she knew.

“She always had my back,” Gandy said.

“She lived her life every day to protect others, whether she knew you or not,” said Bobby Bain, her father. “That was just her.”

He said he was devastated after learning what happened to his daughter.

“I felt like a piece inside of me was taken away,” Bobby Bain said. “I feel like I am dead. A piece of my soul has been ripped out of my chest and I will never get that back.”

The person deputies say was responsible for this fatal shooting, Fernando Rojas, was arrested after officials say he fled to Las Vegas.

“That man needed to be caught,” Gandy said. “He took two people’s lives that meant the world to a lot of people. It is tragic. They were taken way too soon. Everyone loves and misses them so much and it is not fair.”

“I can’t say that I am happy that he is in custody,” Bobby Bain said. “But I also can’t say what I would like to see happen to him, so I am going to let God take care of that.”

Friends also remembered Fann as a great man as well.

“He was the kind of ‘answer your phone call in the middle of the night when you most needed him’ kind of guy,” said Daniel Powell, another close friend. “Like, you don’t find many guys like that nowadays and it is sad to see him go, especially so young. He had a whole lot of life to live and so did she.”

“He was an amazing person,” Gandy said. “Always willing to help. If you had any car problems, a place to go. He was always the man that people called.”

The families said they will continue to pray for each other as they mourn these devastating losses.

“They really were a set of angels honestly,” Powell said. “In this day and age and the life we live, it is hard to find anyone worth keeping about and they were somebody you wanted in their corner.”

“They are with each other so as long as he got her with him, they should know he is going to be protected,” Bobby Bain said.

A third victim who was also shot during this fatal shooting is now at home recovering from his injuries.

Rojas is in the Bexar County Jail for two counts of felony murder.