Local News

Virtual tour shows $2.5 million home with views of Dominion Country Club

House backs up to 10th hole at the Dominion Country Club

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Take a virtual walk through a $2.5 million home that sits in the guard-gated Dominion neighborhood.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom estate was designed by world-renowned architect Roy Braswell and built by Roberto Kenigstein.

One of the most unique features of the home are the floor-to-ceiling stacked stone walls. The house spans just more than 4,900 square feet and also includes a pool, water feature and full outdoor kitchen.

The property backs up to the 10th hole at the Dominion Country Club and has a detached two-bedroom guest house and one-bedroom casita.

Realtor Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing at 31 Tuscany Court.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

