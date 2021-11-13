Andre McDonald released on bond from Bexar County Jail, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing his wife and burning her body was released on bond from the Bexar County Jail on Friday, court records show.

Andre McDonald, 42, posted bond totaling $250,000. This comes just days after his bond was reduced from $550,000, according to a previous KSAT report.

On the murder charge, his bond was reduced to $200,000. On his tampering with evidence charge, his bond was reduced to $50,000.

Andre is charged with tampering with evidence and murder in connection to the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

Authorities say he was the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance after she was reported missing by her family and friends on Feb. 28, 2019.

Court records show that Andre gave investigators conflicting statements on her whereabouts and then stopped cooperating after hiring an attorney.

One week after his wife was reported missing, Andre was arrested for tampering with evidence but was released on bond about a month later.

Authorities located Andreen’s remains in July 2019, at a private property in far north Bexar County. It wasn’t long after that that Andre was charged with murder.

A hearing for Andre’s case is set for early December, and the trial will happen in January.

