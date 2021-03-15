Bond reduced for Air Force Major facing murder charges in the death of his wife Andreen McDonald

SAN ANTONIO – Air Force Major Andre McDonald had his bond reduced Monday morning.

McDonald is facing murder charges for the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019.

Bond today was reduced from $2 million to $450,000 by Judge Frank Castro in the 399th district court.

Andreen McDonald disappeared in January 2019 and her remains were found seven months later in July on a ranch six miles from the couple’s home.

Andre McDonald was charged with murder in October 2019.

At this point, it is unclear whether he will be able to post the reduced bond.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is made available.