Decision pending on pretrial motions in trial of man charged in wife’s slaying

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Major Andre McDonald, 41, an Air Force reservist, has been on hold since March.

“In terms of criminal cases in the courthouse we’re in the ditch, so to speak”, said McDonald’s attorney, John Convery, who was referring to a moratorium on jury service ordered in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Convery is awaiting a decision on pretrial motions on file in the case.

“There’s about three search warrants in this case that build on each other, and we believe they have some very serious issues," he said.

McDonald was arrested in July 2019 after the remains of his wife, Andreen, were found on a ranch about six miles from the couple’s home about six months after she was reported missing.

A Bexar County grand jury indicted McDonald in October 2019 on murder and tampering with evidence charges. His bond was set at $2 million.

“I need the discovery that they were obligated to give me, and should have given me, before we can go to trial”, Convery said.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office didn’t comment on Convery’s motions, citing the DA’s policy not to discuss pending cases.

The case was originally set for trial last summer.

No date has been set for a ruling from Judge Frank Castro on Convery’s motions.

