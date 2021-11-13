Man arrested after threatening to attack man, son who were fishing at Roosevelt Park, police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he pulled a knife and threatened to attack a man and his son who were fishing at Roosevelt Park.

Gerardo Gonzales III was booked Friday and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sept. 19, Gonzales confronted the man and his son as they were walking toward one of the park’s facilities, looking for a restroom.

The man asked Gonzales if the restrooms were nearby, but before he could complete the question, the situation escalated.

Authorities said Gonzales pulled a knife on the man and his son and replied, “What did you say to me? I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna murder you and be applauded for it,” an affidavit states.

In self-defense, the man took out his pocket knife and told his son to run away, officials said. Gonzales then got into his vehicle and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

A witness yelled out that they were contacting authorities about the incident and they provided Gonzales’ license plate number to police.

Officials obtained an arrest warrant for Gonzales on Nov. 9, and just a few days later, he was booked on the assault charge.

According to court records, Gonzales’ bond has been set to $40,000. He is currently awaiting indictment.

