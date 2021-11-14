H-E-B’s Christmas tree is on its way to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Although Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Christmas preparations are officially underway in San Antonio.

The River Walk has already been adorned with holiday lights, and now, the annual H-E-B Christmas tree is en route to downtown’s Travis Park.

H-E-B officials said the tree is slated to arrive at 9 a.m., Tuesday, coming from Northern Michigan.

This year’s tree is a nearly 50-foot Concolor Fir, and not long after its arrival, it will be decorated with more than 10,000 lights and dozens of colorful, handmade ornaments, according to H-E-B.

“In total, H-E-B commits more than $250,000 each year to the transportation, decoration and lighting of the tree for all of San Antonio to enjoy,” H-E-B said in a release.

An in-person celebration for the tree’s arrival will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26. The lights will be lit up at 6:20 p.m.

There will also be free VIA bus rides available to the tree lighting and free ice skating for attendees from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Guests can also take part in holiday crafts, free giveaways, letters to Santa, live music, a holiday movie screening and a visit from Santa. The event is free and open to the public.

