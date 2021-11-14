San Antonio burger joint offering 10 cent fries in honor of 10th UTSA win

San ANtonio – After UTSA secured its 10th win on Saturday, one San Antonio restaurant is celebrating in a tasty way.
On Monday, Nov. 15, Mark’s Outing will serve 10 cent seasoned fries in honor of the undefeated Roadrunner’s 10th win. The promotion is available all day.
NEWS ALERT: Enjoying UTSA football team 10th straight victory with _weeshy_ at #marksouting Monday, November 15 check...Posted by Mark's Outing on Saturday, November 13, 2021
The restaurant is located at 1624 E Commerce Street and opens at 11 a.m.
The UTSA Roadrunners are now looking for their 11th win as they are set to take on UAB at the Alamodome next Saturday.