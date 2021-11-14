San Antonio burger joint offering 10 cent fries in honor of 10th UTSA win

A San Antonio restaurant had to get creative in order to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

San ANtonio – After UTSA secured its 10th win on Saturday, one San Antonio restaurant is celebrating in a tasty way.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Mark’s Outing will serve 10 cent seasoned fries in honor of the undefeated Roadrunner’s 10th win. The promotion is available all day.

NEWS ALERT: Enjoying UTSA football team 10th straight victory with _weeshy_ at #marksouting Monday, November 15 check... Posted by Mark's Outing on Saturday, November 13, 2021

The restaurant is located at 1624 E Commerce Street and opens at 11 a.m.

The UTSA Roadrunners are now looking for their 11th win as they are set to take on UAB at the Alamodome next Saturday.

More on KSAT: