KSAT to visit UTSA fans tailgating at Alamodome as Roadrunners look to stay undefeated against Southern Miss

SAN ANTONIO – Fans are gearing up to watch the undefeated UTSA Roadrunners try to bring home their 10th win Saturday.

The No. 15 Roadrunners (9-0, 5-0 Conference USA) are set to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-5) at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wanna join in on the tailgate action but can’t make it to the game? No worries, you can watch a live stream at the UTSA tailgate Saturday around 1 p.m. on KSAT.com or in the video player above.

The Roadrunners finally moved into the College Football Playoff Rankings Tuesday night coming in at No. 23. The team is currently ranked at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and No. 16 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

UTSA is one of four undefeated teams in college football, with No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Cincinnati and No. 8 Oklahoma all ranking in the top 10.

Ad

Read Also: