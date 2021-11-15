Exchange of gunfire at NE Side apartment complex wounds 3-year-old boy, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Gunfire exchanged in the parking lot of a Northeast Side apartment complex wounded a three-year-old boy late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the Artisan at Salado Creek Apartments in the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman Road, not far from Interstate 35 and Brooke Army Medical Center.

According to police, a mother and her three children (a newborn, a three year old and a five year old) where all leaving the apartment complex after visiting family and were innocent bystanders when two dark sport utility vehicles pulled up behind them and starting firing at each other.

Police said stray bullets hit the three-year-old as well as an apartment and some cars that were nearby. The boy was stable when he was rushed to an area hospital, police said.

The mother pulled out of her parking spot and drove to the front of the complex where she called for help. Authorities say the people in the SUVs drove away before officers arrived. They have not yet been found.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going, police said.

