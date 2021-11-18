Santa, sugarplums and fairies will come together for Children’s Ballet of San Antonio Nutcracker event

The enchanting tale of Clara’s beloved doll coming to life has inspired many a young dancer to take the stage.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio tradition is getting an interactive twist this holiday season.

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is putting on their annual Nutcracker performance but this year there will also be a holiday market, opportunities to take contactless photos with Santa Claus, magical makeovers for kids and sweet treats for everyone.

Showtimes for the children’s Nutcracker, which have been condensed to 90 minutes, are 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The holiday market with opportunities for Santa photos will be open one hour prior to showtime.

Performers in the ballet range in age from 3 to 19 years old and will also be available for contactless photos with guests.

From Snow Queens and Sugarplum Fairies to dashing princes and dancing mice, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker has been a part of family holiday traditions for decades. (Children’s Ballet of San Antonio)

The market will have an extensive selection of dress-up items, including tutus and Sugarplum Fairy wands, Mouse King swords, as well as home décor like ornaments and nutcrackers available for purchase.

People can also purchase food items like hot cocoa, holiday cookies and other seasonal favorites along with hot dogs, mini-burgers, and popcorn.

All performances will take place at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, located at 200 E. Market Street. Tickets are available on the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio website. Masks are required at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

Admission proceeds and holiday market profits directly benefit the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio, which is led by former Prima Ballerina and six-time Youth America Grand Prix Outstanding Teacher Award winner Vanessa Bessler.