Witnesses, security video lead San Antonio police to bank robbery suspect, officers say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they arrested a bank robbery suspect with help from witnesses and video that helped track him down as he made his getaway.

Officers said Alexander Lancelot Hudson walked into the PNC Bank in the 6600 block of Blanco Road on Wednesday and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Once he got the cash, he walked out through the back exit, police said.

Robbery detectives responded, talked to witnesses and looked at security video.

Police said Hudson went to a nearby hotel and changed clothes. They said he then got on the hotel shuttle and rode to the airport, telling a witness he was heading out of state.

After getting out at the airport, he did not get on a plane, according to investigators.

Police said Hudson went downstairs, flagged down a taxi, which took him to Rolling Oaks Mall, and he paid the fare with the bank’s money.

“With the video surveillance we received, we were able to determine that suspect exited the mall, and we were able to identify them with the information that (witnesses) gave us,” said Det. Robert Valdez of the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit.

Officers said they then caught up to Hudson at a restaurant in the area, where he was taken into custody.

Detectives said it took about four hours from when they got the call until they caught up to the suspect.