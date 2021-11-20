Burger Boy’s 5th San Antonio restaurant on South Side will open Monday

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s favorite burger joints is officially opening the doors to its fifth restaurant on the South Side on Monday.

Burger Boy on Saturday confirmed on social media that its new location, at 4402 S. New Braunfels Avenue, will soon be open for business. The restaurant is known for its signature burgers, fries and milkshakes.

The building where the restaurant is located had to be fully demolished before the new Burger Boy began to take shape. Restaurant owners said they aimed to replicate the design of the Shaenfield/Loop 1604 location.

“Since the announcement of our third location two years ago, our social media fan base has been calling for a Burger Boy on the Southside,” Burger Boy co-owner Bryce Pohlmeier previously told KSAT. “Well, we heard them, and we’re excited to make our way there and be a part of the community.”

