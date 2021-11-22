H-E-B releases envivornmentally minded product line

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has launched a new environmentally-minded product line geared at using materials not harmful to people and the environment.

The brand “Field & Future” by H-E-B consists of household and personal care products that are made from recycled, hypoallergenic and biodegradable materials.

The brand features a wide array of products, such as soaps, sponges, toothpaste, bath tissue, baby wipes, and feminine products.

H-E-B lauches envivornmentally-minded product line (H-E-B)

Officials say over 24 products are already available in-store, such as trash bags and recycling bags, which are made out of 65% and 30% post-consumer recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities respectively.

The “Field & Future” brand will soon launch other products that will span across various sections in the store.

“With these environmentally-minded products, along with our growing sustainability efforts, we want to take whatever steps we can, big and small, towards improving the wellbeing of our planet, our communities, and ourselves,” said Director of H-E-B Brand Products Bonny Akers.

Ad

H-E-B recycled more than 527 million pounds of cardboard, plastics, office paper, food waste, metal, and truck tires in 2020, according to a press release.

The Texas grocery chain has also contributed more than $13 million to over 500 environmental organizations in land and water conservation, habitat and coastal preservation, and community cleanups since 2012.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for better ways to meet the needs of Texans. Many of our Partners, customers, and communities are on a green journey, and our goal with Field & Future by H-E-B is to meet them wherever they are on that path,” Akers said.

More on KSAT:

.