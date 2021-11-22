Photos show aftermath of Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, Wis. – A tragic situation unfolded Sunday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin when an SUV sped through a police line and into the city’s Christmas parade, hitting more than 20 adults and children, officials said.

According to a report from The Associated Press, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said some people have died following the incident, and multiple others are injured. Exact numbers have not yet been released.

There is also one person in custody, but further details are limited. Another press conference is set for sometime on Monday.

Below are photos, courtesy of Getty Images and The Associated Press, that captured the aftermath of the tragic scene:

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: A police officer cordons off a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Police cordon off a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Mayor Reilly attends a press conference Waukesha Fire Department on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

This is a developing story. You can follow the latest updates in the investigation here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Wisconsin officials: ‘Some fatalities’ after SUV speeds into Christmas parade