SE Side restaurant dinged again after pests found in flour

Reyna’s Taqueria, located in the 4700 block of S. Hackberry Street, received a score of 73.

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s Southeast Side was written up last month for a long list of food safety violations that included pests found in flour.

Reyna’s Taqueria, located in the 4700 block of S. Hackberry St., received a score of 76 and was also cited for storing uncovered containers of food in its refrigerator, city health records show.

Staff was also instructed to clean behind the building due to heavy harboring conditions for pests.

The restaurant received a score of 73 on its health inspection in June after dead insects were found in several areas of the establishment.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Ad

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Blanco BBQ, 13259 Blanco Rd., 100

VN Bistro, 8839 Culebra Rd., 100

Wingstop, 23110 IH 10 West, 99

Eddies Taco House, 402 W. Cevallos St., 97

Pho Win, 12830 Silicon Dr., 97

Shipley Do-Nuts, 10918 Wurzbach Rd., 97

Thirsty Turtle, 1626 NE Loop 410, 97

Wendy’s, 11652 Bandera Rd., 97

Al Carbon, 13835 Nacogdoches Rd., 96

Chicago Bagel, 10918 Wurzbach Rd., 95

Taqueria Aguas Calientes, 15409 White Fawn Dr., 95

M & I Grocery Store, 5106 W. Commerce St., 93

Ramona’s Taco, 604 NW 24th St., 93

La Fondita Del Sabor, 9804 Roosevelt Ave., 92

La Sorpresa Cafe, 3213 Pleasanton Rd., 92

Mia’s Mexican Grill, 11739 Bandera Rd., 91

Old Danny’s Cocina, 250 Old Hwy. 90 West, 91

Rocky’s Taco House, 1938 Dollarhide Ave., 89

Taquitos El Dorado, 3423 Pleasanton Rd., 89

Sabor Latino Restaurant, 5506 San Pedro Ave., 88

Saltgrass Steak House, 11812 Bandera Rd., 88

Sonic, 13131 Nacogdoches Rd., 88

Reyna’s Taqueria, 4722 S. Hackberry St., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.