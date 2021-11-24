50-foot Christmas tree to light up Travis Park starting Friday, Nov. 26

The River Walk has already been adorned with holiday lights, and now, the annual H-E-B Christmas tree is en route to downtown’s Travis Park.

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is going to look much brighter starting Friday.

H-E-B’s 50-foot Concolor Fir will be lit up for the Christmas season at a tree lighting ceremony set to take place at Travis Park.

Free VIA bus rides will be available to the tree lighting and there will also be free ice skating at the Rotary Ice Rink for attendees from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Holiday celebrations will kick off at 3 p.m. with appearances from the Ballet San Antonio Nutcracker cast and a screening of the animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Alamo City Street Choir, The Dirty River Band, and Mariachi Las Altenas are all set to perform at the holiday celebration.

There will also be activities for kids to do, like writing letters to Santa and treats will be available for four-legged friends.

The tree lighting ceremony will start around 6 p.m. and the lights will officially illuminate the massive tree around 6:20 p.m.

Santa Claus, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and senior officials with H-E-B are all expected to make remarks at the tree lighting ceremony.

More than 10,000 white lights and dozens of colorful, handmade ornaments will adorn the tree.

“H-E-B commits more than $250,000 each year to the transportation, decoration and lighting of the tree for all of San Antonio to enjoy,” H-E-B officials stated in a press release.

