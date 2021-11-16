You can skate in downtown San Antonio at outdoor ice rink in Travis Park

The Rotary Club of San Antonio and Centro San Antonio Present the 2021 Outdoor Ice Rink.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to lace up your ice skates as the coolest place in town is set to return this Friday.

You can skate around San Antonio’s Travis Park at the Rotary Ice Rink for the first time in two years as the popular holiday pastime is returning after a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rotary Club of San Antonio and Centro San Antonio help organize the event and are expecting more than 50,000 skaters this season.

“We are overjoyed to be bringing the rink back to Travis Park,” said past President of Rotary Club of San Antonio and Rink visionary Brandon Logan. “After a challenging couple of years, this is the perfect opportunity and space for the community to gather in beautiful downtown to celebrate the season and one another.”

Kaiti Blake brings along friends to try out the ice rink in downtown San Antonio.

Tickets are on sale now for the Rotary Ice Rink, which will be open to the public through Jan. 17. Tickets are valid for 75 minutes from the start of your time slot.

Skating hours will be:

Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

School holidays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours will be altered for the following special dates:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) from 1 to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) from 1 to 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers recommend buying tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission to the rink. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the ice rink, but availability may be limited.

Travis Park will also host Rink Reel movie nights, live jazz music and Santa photo opportunities throughout the skating season.

The city’s Christmas tree, a nearly 50-foot Concolor Fir donated by H-E-B, will be lit up at Travis Park on Nov. 26.

