Man arrested after fatal shooting, standoff at mobile home park on West Side; victim identified

Carlos Roberto Negron, 39, has been charged with murder, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they said fatally shot someone and then barricaded himself inside a mobile home on the West Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Roberto Negron, 39, was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours and was charged with murder, according to court records and the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the suspect shot a man during an argument just before 3 p.m. at the Lackland Mobile Home and RV Park in the 7600 block of West U.S. Highway 90.

Negron then retreated to his trailer, where he barricaded himself, police said.

Responding officers found the victim, identified as 57-year-old James Franklin Read, with gunshot wounds in a white truck.

A tactical medical SAPD officer performed lifesaving measures on the victim before emergency medical services arrived and transported him to University Hospital in critical condition.

Read was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m., according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The affidavit states that residents identified the suspect and his trailer where he retreated.

Police said they contained the area during the standoff and began evacuating residents upon arrival. Some residents chose to shelter in place.

Hostage negotiators and SWAT officers were at the scene and made communication with the suspect.

Records show Negron was taken into custody at 9 p.m. At this time it is unclear how he was apprehended.

It’s unclear what led to the argument or if the two men know each other. Police have not confirmed if the victim was a resident at the mobile home park.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

