Shooting at mobile home park leads to standoff on West Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting at trailer park leads to standoff on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a shooting, and the suspect has barricaded himself in his mobile home on West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers received a call around 3 p.m. for a shooting in the 7600 block of West US Highway 90. When they arrived to the mobile home park, they discovered a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound on the floor, police said.

A tactical medical SAPD officer performed lifesaving measures on the victim before emergency medical services arrived and transported him to the hospital.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself in his mobile home, and police say they contained the area and began evacuating residents upon arrival. Some residents chose to shelter in place.

Hostage negotiators and SWAT officers are at the scene and have made communication with the man who barricaded himself, SAPD says.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if the men know each other. Police could not confirm if the victim was a resident at the mobile home park.

San Antonio police say they are only releasing preliminary information as this standoff is ongoing at this time. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.