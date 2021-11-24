58º

Man trying to cross street hit by SUV, police say

Incident occurred just after midnight in 100 block of North General McMullen

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was hit by a sport utility vehicle while trying to cross a West Side street early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 100 block of North General McMullen Drive, not far from West Commerce Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the street from a Walgreens parking lot when he was struck by the SUV. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, in stable condition.

SAPD said the female driver of the SUV did stop to render aid. She was found not to be intoxicated and no charges are expected to be filed, police said.

