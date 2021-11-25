Texas veteran receives life-changing job offer during Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game

This Thanksgiving holiday will surely be one to remember for a North Texas man after receiving news that will change his life forever.

James Brown is an Air Force veteran, but since his return from service, he’s been dealt several unexpected challenges, including experiencing homelessness.

He said his job search hasn’t been easy, but he has found a safe haven with the Salvation Army, which has been assisting him throughout the process.

“The Salvation Army has been a place of refuge. It’s a struggle to be a homeless man looking for work. As a veteran, you still want to keep your head up and just hope that you get the chance to get back on your feet and contribute again,” Brown said in an interview.

However, little did Brown know that a life-changing surprise awaited him at the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day.

Players Ceedee Lamb and Trevon Diggs partnered with the Salvation Army and the Ford Motor Company to deliver the best news Brown could receive this holiday season -- a new beginning.

The news was shared during the football game on Thursday afternoon, and it was a moment Brown will never forget.

He was all smiles as the players announced that he’d receive a two-year scholarship for the Ford ASSET program to become a licensed technician and have a job waiting for him at Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford of Carrollton.

Since the announcement, Brown has already begun Ford technician training.

