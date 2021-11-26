Some Old Spice, Secret deodorants recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

P&G has issued a voluntary recall of some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants.

Procter & Gamble Company is recalling more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray products because they could contain a chemical that has been shown to cause cancer.

The recall affects Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the United States with expiration dates through September 2023.

The chemical benzene has been detected in the products. Benzene is a chemical that is classified as a human carcinogen.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” according to P&G’s recall notice.

P&G said the recall is out of “abundance of caution” because the level of benzene detected is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. There have been no reports of injuries to date.

The following products are listed in the recall:

012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz

012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz

037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz

037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz

037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz

037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz

037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ

037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ

037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz

037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz

037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz

037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz

037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz

037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz

012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

P&G says anyone with questions about the recall can call 888-339-7689 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Monday – Friday.

If you’ve experienced problems related to using the products, P&G says you should contact a healthcare provider and report the problems to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program online. You can also request a reporting form by calling 1-800-332-1088.

