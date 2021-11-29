Firefighters stop flames at West Side home from spreading despite difficulties with sparking power line

San Antonio firefighters respond to a house fire on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in the 1300 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A sparking power line got in the way of San Antonio firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at an abandoned home on the West Side on Monday morning.

The call came in just before 6:45 a.m. for a fire at the home in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, near North Hamilton Avenue.

An SAFD captain at the scene said firefighters arrived at the abandoned home as it was fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the home.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames so the fire couldn’t spread to a business next door. They had a tough time protecting the business because of the power line that was sparking, the captain said.

The fire caused damage to the line, causing it to arc for nearly an hour until it burned out. A crew with CPS Energy later arrived at the scene.

Despite the difficulties, firefighters were able to protect the nearby business.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Ad

Read also: