58º

Local News

Firefighters stop flames at West Side home from spreading despite difficulties with sparking power line

House fire reported at Culebra Road and N. Hamilton Ave.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, West Side
San Antonio firefighters respond to a house fire on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in the 1300 block of Culebra Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A sparking power line got in the way of San Antonio firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at an abandoned home on the West Side on Monday morning.

The call came in just before 6:45 a.m. for a fire at the home in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, near North Hamilton Avenue.

An SAFD captain at the scene said firefighters arrived at the abandoned home as it was fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the home.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames so the fire couldn’t spread to a business next door. They had a tough time protecting the business because of the power line that was sparking, the captain said.

The fire caused damage to the line, causing it to arc for nearly an hour until it burned out. A crew with CPS Energy later arrived at the scene.

Despite the difficulties, firefighters were able to protect the nearby business.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter